Canadian Solar Slides 4% After Projecting Q4 Revenues Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares are sliding more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company projected fourth-quarter revenues to be below estimates.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company's revenue outlook is in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion. Analysts estimate revenues of $2.11 billion for the fourth quarter.

Currently, shares are at $35.15, down 4 percent from the previous close of $36.61 on a volume of 1,139,317.

