Canadian Solar Sells Ownership Interest In Two Solar Projects To BluEarth Renewables

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) said Tuesday it has sold an ownership interest in its Hays and Jenner solar projects to BluEarth Renewables, an independent power producer. Both projects, located in southeast Alberta, are 31 MWp (23 MWAC) in size.

BluEarth will also assume management responsibilities of the two solar projects, which are expected to start commercial operation this year.

The Hays and Jenner solar projects are co-owned by Conklin Métis Local 193, an indigenous community based in the rural hamlet of Conklin and part of the Athabasca Oil Sands region in eastern Alberta.

The projects will use Canadian Solar's bifacial modules and single-axis trackers, further commercializing this technology in Canada after these were first deployed on Canadian Solar's Suffield Solar Project, which is now owned by BluEarth.

"This is our third transaction with BluEarth and given their strong Alberta presence and deep experience in operating and maintaining large-scale clean energy projects, we believe they are the right owners for the Hays and Jenner solar projects. These projects together will generate clean electricity for tens of thousands of Alberta homes each year," said Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar.

