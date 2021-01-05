Markets
CSIQ

Canadian Solar Sells Ownership Interest In Two Solar Projects To BluEarth Renewables

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) said Tuesday it has sold an ownership interest in its Hays and Jenner solar projects to BluEarth Renewables, an independent power producer. Both projects, located in southeast Alberta, are 31 MWp (23 MWAC) in size.

BluEarth will also assume management responsibilities of the two solar projects, which are expected to start commercial operation this year.

The Hays and Jenner solar projects are co-owned by Conklin Métis Local 193, an indigenous community based in the rural hamlet of Conklin and part of the Athabasca Oil Sands region in eastern Alberta.

The projects will use Canadian Solar's bifacial modules and single-axis trackers, further commercializing this technology in Canada after these were first deployed on Canadian Solar's Suffield Solar Project, which is now owned by BluEarth.

"This is our third transaction with BluEarth and given their strong Alberta presence and deep experience in operating and maintaining large-scale clean energy projects, we believe they are the right owners for the Hays and Jenner solar projects. These projects together will generate clean electricity for tens of thousands of Alberta homes each year," said Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSIQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular