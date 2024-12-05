Canadian Solar sees FY25 total module shipments 30-35 GW

The company said, “For the full year of 2025, the Company expects total module shipments to be in the range of 30 GW to 35 GW and CSI Solar’s total battery energy storage shipments in the range of 11 GWh to 13 GWh, including approximately 1 GW and 1 GWh respectively to the Company’s own projects.”
