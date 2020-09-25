Canadian Solar Says Vigorously Defend Patent Lawsuits Filed By Solaria

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) said that asserting the same family of patents against the same limited number of products (HiDM and HiDM5) in a different forum does not make Solaria's claims any less flawed.

Canadian Solar said it will continue to vigorously defend those lawsuits.

Over the past five months, Canadian Solar has been vigorously litigating a patent lawsuit filed by Solaria in April 2020 in the U.S. District Court in Oakland, California.

Canadian Solar countersued with claims requesting that the Court declare, as Canadian Solar believes, that none of the products at issue in the case infringe the Solaria patents; Solaria withheld key evidence from the U.S. Patent Office when seeking its patents.

Meanwhile, Solaria opted to file a new lawsuit with the U.S. International Trade Commission. The ITC investigation is expected to be instituted next month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.