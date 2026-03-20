Canadian Solar Q4 Loss Wider Than Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Canadian Solar, Inc. CSIQ reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $1.66 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.10. The loss widened compared with the year-ago quarter’s profit of 48 cents.



CSIQ reported a 2025 loss of $2.50 per share against the year-ago earnings of 54 cents per share.

CSIQ’s Revenues

Canadian Solar reported revenues of $1.22 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion by 12.4%. The top line also declined 20% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.52 billion.



This year-over-year decrease was due to lower sales of solar modules.



The company reported revenues of $5.60 billion in 2025, which were lower than $5.99 billion in 2024.

Canadian Solar Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Canadian Solar Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote

Operational Update of CSIQ

Solar module shipments in the quarter totaled 4.3 gigawatts (GW), down 16% year over year.



Canadian Solar’s gross margin was 10.2%. The gross margin declined 410 basis points year over year due to lower contribution from solar modules and project asset sales.



Total operating expenses were $188 million, down from $344 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Canadian Solar’s Financial Update

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Canadian Solar’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.37 billion, down from $1.70 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term borrowings as of Dec. 31, 2025, were $3.62 billion, up from $2.73 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

CSIQ’s Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, Canadian Solar anticipates total revenues to be in the band of $0.90-$1.10 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $1.59 billion, higher than the company’s guided range.



The company expects the gross margin to be between 13% and 15%.

CSIQ’s Zacks Rank

Canadian Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $4.84 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.22 by 7.2%. The bottom line increased 32.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $3.65.



First Solar’s fourth-quarter net sales were $1.68 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7%. The top line rose 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.51 billion.



Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which decreased 24.5% from 94 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. However, the bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 31.5%.



Enphase Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $343.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335 million by 2.6%. However, the top line decreased 10.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $382.7 million.



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 14 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 63 cents. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year quarter’s loss of $3.52 per share.



The company’s revenues of $335.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325 million by 3.2%. The top line also increased 70.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $196.2 million.

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First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.