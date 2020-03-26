Canadian Solar Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on March 26, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.canadiansolar.com

To listen to the call, dial +1-866-519-4004 (US) or +1 845-675-0437 (International), Passcode 4068575.

For a replay call, dial +1-855-452-5696 (US) or +1-646-254-3697 (International), Passcode 4068575.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.