Canadian Solar Q2 23 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on August 22, 2023, to discuss Q2 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.canadiansolar.com/events

To listen to the call, dial +1-877-704-4453 (US) or +1-201-389-0920 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1-844-512-2921 (US) or +1-412-317-6671 (International), Pin number 13740376.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.