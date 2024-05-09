Canadian Solar Q1 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on May 9, 2024, to discuss Q1 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.canadiansolar.com/events

To listen to the call, dial +1-800-717-1738 (US) or +1-646-307-1865 (International), Conference ID 60603.

For a replay call, dial +1-844-512-2921 (US) or +1-412-317-6671 (International), Pin number 1160603.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.