News & Insights

Markets
CSIQ

Canadian Solar Privately Places $200 Mln Of Convertible Notes With PAG

August 19, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Monday announced private placement of $200 million convertible notes with investment firm PAG.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to optimize its capital structure, to repay debt, and to invest in solar development projects.

The Notes, that bear an interest rate of 6 percent per annum, will mature on December 31, 2029.

The Notes may be convertible into the company's common shares at an initial conversion price of $18.20, a premium of approximately 23.4 percent above the closing share price of $14.75 on August 16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSIQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.