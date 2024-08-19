Canadian Solar Privately Places $200 Mln Of Convertible Notes With PAG

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Monday announced private placement of $200 million convertible notes with investment firm PAG.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to optimize its capital structure, to repay debt, and to invest in solar development projects.

The Notes, that bear an interest rate of 6 percent per annum, will mature on December 31, 2029.

The Notes may be convertible into the company's common shares at an initial conversion price of $18.20, a premium of approximately 23.4 percent above the closing share price of $14.75 on August 16.

