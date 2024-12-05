Canadian Solar price target lowered to $13 from $15 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum lowered the firm’s price target on Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to $13 from $15 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were mixed, with below-consensus revenue that was partially offset by a strong 2025 battery shipment forecast, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds that it remains at neutral on the stock given the significant policy headwinds in the U.S.
