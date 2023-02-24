Markets
CSIQ

Canadian Solar Prelim. Q4 Profit Surges; Expects Q1 Revenue Below View

February 24, 2023 — 07:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), a Canadian solar company, on Friday, posted a surge in preliminary net income for the fourth quarter, amidst an increase in revenue.

For the fourth quarter, the Guelph-headquartered firm reported a preliminary net income of around $70 million, compared with $25.96 million, recorded for the last quarter of 2021.

Preliminary revenue stands at around $1.97 billion, higher than the previous year's $1.53 billion.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $1.6 billion - $1.8 billion.

Four analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters expect Canadian Solar to post revenue of $2.04 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSIQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.