Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Canadian Solar:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$161m ÷ (US$6.8b - US$3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Canadian Solar has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Canadian Solar compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Canadian Solar here for free.

So How Is Canadian Solar's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't look fantastic because it's fallen from 12% five years ago, while the business's capital employed increased by 44%. That being said, Canadian Solar raised some capital prior to their latest results being released, so that could partly explain the increase in capital employed. Canadian Solar probably hasn't received a full year of earnings yet from the new funds it raised, so these figures should be taken with a grain of salt.

On a side note, Canadian Solar's current liabilities are still rather high at 57% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Canadian Solar's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Canadian Solar is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 137% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

