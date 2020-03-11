Canadian Solar Manufacturing And Supply Chain In China Back On Track

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), providing an update on its manufacturing capacity utilization on Wednesday, said its manufacturing operations and supply chain in China are now back on track to full capacity utilization after the recent disruptions associated with Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The company added that the impact to the company's delivery schedule is now mainly limited to the capacity loss in last week of January and first 10 days of February of 2020.

The company expects that, under current conditions, it can deliver orders on-time and in accordance with the latest schedules confirmed with its customers.

The company added that it is closely monitoring the development of the COVID-19 in other countries and regions, to understand and prepare for any impact on cross-border logistics and project construction timelines.

