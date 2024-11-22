Canadian Solar initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of Canadian Solar (CSIQ) with a Buy rating and $14.15 price target Overcapacity in solar has now been priced in, but potentially weaker PV, or photovoltaic, solar demand from China in 2026 will remain an overhang for stocks in the group in the first nine months of 2025, says the analyst, who sees a “cyclical trading opportunity.”
