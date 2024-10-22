News & Insights

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Completes Restoration Work

October 22, 2024 — 02:26 am EDT

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund.Inc. (JP:9284) has released an update.

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has successfully completed restoration work at its CS Ena-shi power plant after the theft of electric cables earlier this year. The company has enhanced security measures, including signing a contract with a security firm, and expects minimal financial impact due to insurance claims and compensation from the lessee. There will be no changes to the financial forecasts for the fiscal period ending December 2024.

Tags

Stocks
