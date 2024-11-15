News & Insights

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Completes Investment Unit Buyback

November 15, 2024 — 01:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund.Inc. (JP:9284) has released an update.

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund has completed its repurchase of 11,757 investment units for a total of approximately 1 billion yen, with plans to cancel these units by the end of the fiscal period in December 2024. This move, executed through open market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, aligns with the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure.

