Canadian Solar Inc. Reveals Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $78.47 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $35.24 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 56.9% to $1.93 billion from $1.23 billion last year.

Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $78.47 Mln. vs. $35.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.12 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.8 - $1.9 Bln

