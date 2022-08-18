Canadian Solar Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $74.46 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $11.26 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.5% to $2.31 billion from $1.43 billion last year.

Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $74.46 Mln. vs. $11.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $2.31 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.0 - $2.1 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $7.5 - $8.0 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.