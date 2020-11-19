Canadian Solar Inc. Reveals Drop In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $8.83 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $58.33 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $914.36 million from $759.88 million last year.

Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $8.83 Mln. vs. $58.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.15 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.05 -Revenue (Q3): $914.36 Mln vs. $759.88 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.