Canadian Solar Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $77.83 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $25.96 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $1.97 billion from $1.53 billion last year.

Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

