Canadian Solar Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $58.33 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $66.54 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Solar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.07 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $759.88 million from $767.97 million last year.

Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $40.07 Mln. vs. $60.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.66 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $759.88 Mln vs. $767.97 Mln last year.

