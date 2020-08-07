Markets
Canadian Solar Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $20.60 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $62.68 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Solar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.26 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 32.7% to $0.70 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $5.26 Mln. vs. $46.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.09 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q2): $0.70 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

