Canadian Solar Inc. Q1 Income Declines, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $9.21 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $22.78 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $1.25 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $9.21 Mln. vs. $22.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.13 -Revenue (Q1): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.