Markets
CSIQ

Canadian Solar Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $25.96 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $6.64 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Solar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.36 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 47.1% to $1.53 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $25.96 Mln. vs. $6.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.25 - $1.35 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSIQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular