Canadian Solar Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $25.96 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $6.64 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Solar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.36 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 47.1% to $1.53 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $25.96 Mln. vs. $6.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.25 - $1.35 Bln

