Canadian Solar In Long-term Deal With Two Solar PV Plus Battery Storage Projects In The U.S.

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Tuesday said it has signed long-term Operations & Maintenance (O&M) deals with two solar PV plus battery storage projects, Slate and Mustang, in the U.S.

Developed by Recurrent Energy, a unit of Canadian Solar, the Slate and Mustang projects are currently owned by Goldman Sachs Asset Management Renewable Power.

The agreements cover the full Slate Project, which is a 300 MWac solar plant designed with a 140 MW / 561 MWh battery energy storage system; and the storage component of the Mustang Project, which is a 100 MWac solar plant retrofitted with a 75 MW / 300 MWh battery storage system, Canadian Solar said.

"As we expand our market leadership position from solar energy into battery storage project development and systems integration, offering operations and maintenance services in battery storage is a natural extension of Canadian Solar's value proposition," said Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.