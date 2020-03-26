Canadian Solar Guides FY20 Revenues Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 on Thursday, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) initiated revenue and module shipments outlook for the full-year 2020 and provided guidance also for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the first quarter, the company expects total revenue in a range of $780 million to $810 million and total module shipments in a range of 2.15 GW to 2.25 GW.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects total revenue in a range of $3.4 billion to $3.9 billion and total module shipments in a range of 10 GW to 12 GW.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $888.06 million for the quarter and $4.02 billion for the year.

This outlook is subject to uncertainty with respect to, among other things, final customer demand and project construction and sale schedules, and in particular the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.