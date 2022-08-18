Canadian Solar Gains On Upbeat Earnings, Increased Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares are gaining more than 19 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a surge in profit for the second quarter that beat estimates. Further, the company raised its full-year revenue guidance.

The quarterly earnings were $74 million or $1.07 per share compared to $11 million or $0.18 per share last year. On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.53 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.31 billion from $ $1.43 billion a year ago.

For the full year of 2022, the company raised revenue guidance to $7.5 to $8.0 billion, from $7.0 to $7.5 billion guided earlier.

Currently, shares are at $46.80, up 19.45 percent from the previous close of $39.23 on a volume of 5,374,157.

