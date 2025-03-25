CANADIAN SOLAR Earnings Results: $CSIQ Reports Quarterly Earnings

CANADIAN SOLAR ($CSIQ) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of -$1.47 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $1.64. The company also reported revenue of $1,521,240,000, missing estimates of $1,603,021,463 by $-81,781,463.
CANADIAN SOLAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of CANADIAN SOLAR stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 1,556,964 shares (+825.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,313,439
- IVYROCK ASSET MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD added 1,388,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,440,119
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 881,975 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,807,562
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 776,639 shares (-63.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,636,225
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 723,551 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,045,887
- GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD. added 695,861 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,737,974
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 663,019 shares (-81.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,372,771
CANADIAN SOLAR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSIQ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 10/21/2024
