CANADIAN SOLAR Earnings Results: $CSIQ Reports Quarterly Earnings

CANADIAN SOLAR ($CSIQ) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of -$1.47 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $1.64. The company also reported revenue of $1,521,240,000, missing estimates of $1,603,021,463 by $-81,781,463.

CANADIAN SOLAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of CANADIAN SOLAR stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CANADIAN SOLAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSIQ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 10/21/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

