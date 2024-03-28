News & Insights

Canadian Solar denies patent infringement claims filed by Maxeon

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 28, 2024 — 07:59 am EDT

March 28 (Reuters) - Solar technology firm Canadian Solar CSIQ.O on Thursday denied allegations of patent infringement by Singapore-based Maxeon Solar MAXN.O related to TOPCon solar cell technology.

Earlier this week, Maxeon filed a lawsuit against Canadian Solar in the Eastern District of Texas, alleging infringement of Maxeon's patents.

Canadian Solar said its "preliminary assessment is that the claims in the complaint are entirely without merit." It added that it intended to defend itself against Maxeon's claims.

Maxeon, which designs and manufactures solar panels, had filed two lawsuits against Aiko Energy 600732.SS last year for infringement of two separate design patents.

Maxeon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

