Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Mar 21, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 93.10%. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an average earnings surprise of 117.68%.

Factors to Note

Higher-than-expected module shipment, as stated in Canadian Solar’s recently announced selective fourth-quarter preliminary results, is expected to have boosted its top line in the fourth quarter. Increased project monetization, buoyed by improving economic activities and growing demand for solar installations, particularly in the United States in the recent months, might have benefited its revenues.

Canadian Solar Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Canadian Solar Inc. price-eps-surprise | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote

Also, solid average selling price (ASP) for modules might have supported the company’s revenue growth in the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.97 billion, indicating a 28.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



An increased contribution from the expanded upstream ingot, wafer and cell capacity, along with a higher degree of vertical integration and greater control over its costs and supply chain, is expected to have brought down the company’s manufacturing cost. This, together with improving logistic costs, is likely to have boosted Canadian Solar’s fourth-quarter bottom line. However, higher input cost might have served as a headwind.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share, indicating a 182.4% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Canadian Solar this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Earnings ESP: CSIQ’s Earnings ESP is +102.76%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Canadian Solar carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Another Stock to Consider

Here is a stock from the same industry, with the right combination of elements, to post an earnings beat this season:



Array Technologies ARRY has an Earnings ESP of +12.11% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $363.3 million.



ARRY delivered an earnings surprise of 50.00% in the last reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 9 cents per share.

Recent Solar Releases

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share, indicating a solid 106.8% improvement from 73 cents in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 by 18.9%.

Enphase Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $724.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $704 million by 2.9%. The top line soared 75.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $412.7 million, driven by strong demand for its Enphase Energy Systems.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.86 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 by 78.8%. The bottom line increased 160% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.10.

SolarEdge’s fourth-quarter revenues of $890.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $875 million by 1.8%. The top line surged 61.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $551.9 million.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.