Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 18, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 131.25%. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an average earnings surprise of 164.30%.

Factors to Note

Solid module shipment, along with project sales that resulted in notable project monetization, is likely to have boosted Canadian Solar’s first-quarter top-line performance.

Canadian Solar Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Canadian Solar Inc. price-eps-surprise | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote

Also, solid average selling price for modules might have supported the company’s revenue growth in the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.67 billion, indicating a 33.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s level.

A recent increase in shipping volumes due to improving economic activities can be expected to have reduced the company’s shipping cost. This, in turn, might have benefited CSIQ’s bottom-line performance.

However, foreign exchange fluctuation is likely to have some adverse impact on the company’s overall results in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share, indicating a 242.9% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Canadian Solar this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Earnings ESP: CSIQ’s Earnings ESP is +51.58%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Canadian Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 40 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 59.6%. However, the bottom line improved significantly from the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of 41 cents per share.

Net sales totaled $548 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $724 million by 23.7%. However, the top line improved 49.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $367 million.

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, highlighting a solid 73.4% improvement from 79 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 13.2%.

Revenues of $726 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $723 million by 0.4%. The top line soared 64.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $441.3 million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. JKS reported first-quarter 2023 earnings per American Depositary Share of $2.18, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The company reported earnings per ADS of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a significant year-over-year improvement.

JinkoSolar’s total revenues of $3,396.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,302 million by 2.9%. The top line also improved 45.8% on a year-over-year basis due to an increase in solar module shipments.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.