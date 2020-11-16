Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ is set to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 19, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered better-than-expected earnings. In the trailing four quarters, the company came up with an earnings surprise of 28.26%, on average.

Factors at Play

At the onset of the July-September quarter, Canadian Solar launched its super-high power Series 5 and Series 6 solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, thereby expanding the range of high-power, high-efficiency monofacial and bifacial solar modules. Considering the fact that around the first half of the third quarter,

Canadian Solar witnessed a sharp improvement in demand across most of its end markets, including the United States, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Australia and China; the aforementioned launch of modules must have boosted the company’s quarterly shipment volumes.

This in turn must have boosted Canadian Solar’s revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Canadian Solar Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Canadian Solar Inc. price-eps-surprise | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote

In September, Canadian Solar completed the sale of the Suffield Solar Project to BluEarth Renewables. In fact, as stated on its second-quarter earnings call, the company must have completed a handful of project sales during the third quarter and project monetization is expected to have contributed to its revenues.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $860.5 million, suggesting an improvement of 13.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

During the third quarter, Canadian Solar started construction work on a handful of projects like the 144 MWac Pflugerville Solar Project located in Texas and the 10 MWp Groß Siemz solar power plant in Germany. This must have pushed up its operations and maintenance cost for the soon-to-reported quarter.

Such higher costs along with the company’s expectation to witness lower gross margin for its module business on account of lower average selling price (ASP) during the third quarter are likely to have impacted its bottom line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share stands at 4 cents, implying a huge decline from the year-ago period’s reported earnings of 66 cents.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Canadian Solar this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings surprise. But that’s not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Canadian Solar has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Some Q3 Solar Releases

Enphase Energy ENPH reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents by 25%.

First Solar FSLR reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 141.7%.

SunPower SPWR incurred an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share in third-quarter 2020, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Solar, Inc. (FSLR): Free Stock Analysis Report



SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.