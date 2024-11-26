Is Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Canadian Solar (CSIQ). CSIQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.98. Over the past year, CSIQ's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.44 and as low as 4.88, with a median of 7.26.

CSIQ is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.34. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CSIQ's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.86. Over the last 12 months, CSIQ's PEG has been as high as 0.58 and as low as 0.20, with a median of 0.27.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Canadian Solar's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CSIQ is an impressive value stock right now.

