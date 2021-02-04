Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed at $58.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.23%.

CSIQ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.55, down 152.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $997.33 million, up 8.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSIQ should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CSIQ is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CSIQ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 67.01.

Meanwhile, CSIQ's PEG ratio is currently 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Solar industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

