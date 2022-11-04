Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $33.69, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar wafers manufacturer had lost 5.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 12.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Canadian Solar as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.04 billion, up 66.11% from the year-ago period.

CSIQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $7.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +135.4% and +45.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Canadian Solar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Canadian Solar is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Solar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 42.24, so we one might conclude that Canadian Solar is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

