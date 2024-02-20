Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the latest trading day at $22.84, indicating a -0.44% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar wafers manufacturer had gained 8.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Canadian Solar will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 14, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.13, reflecting a 111.71% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, down 16.33% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Canadian Solar. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Canadian Solar currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Canadian Solar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.64. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.89.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.