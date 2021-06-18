Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed at $39.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.31% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the solar wafers manufacturer had gained 0.36% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CSIQ as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CSIQ to post earnings of -$0.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 444.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.43 billion, up 104.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $5.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.55% and +68.65%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSIQ should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 40.05% lower within the past month. CSIQ is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CSIQ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 47.39.

Investors should also note that CSIQ has a PEG ratio of 2.18 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Solar industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

