Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Soars 13.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) shares ended the last trading session 13.5% higher at $20.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 43.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Canadian Solar continues to strengthen its business through global expansion, manufacturing growth and rising clean energy demand. The company serves customers across major markets such as the United States, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and Canada, while also expanding into emerging regions including Brazil, India and South Korea. It has also increased production at its Mesquite, TX, solar module facility to an annual run rate of more than 5 GW and is further expanding capacity through 2026. These efforts are expected to strengthen its position in the U.S. solar market and support long-term growth.



Canadian Solar is also benefiting from rising demand for solar modules and battery energy storage systems, driven by increasing renewable energy adoption and AI-led data center expansion. In 2025, the company shipped 24.3 GW of solar modules and 7.8 GWh of energy storage systems, while projecting higher shipments in 2026. In March 2026, it signed an agreement with a major U.S. utility to supply a 2.5 GWh battery energy storage system to support growing U.S. data center power demand.

This solar wafers manufacturer is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%. Revenues are expected to be $947.63 million, down 20.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Canadian Solar, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CSIQ going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Canadian Solar is part of the Zacks Solar industry. Nextracker (NXT), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.2% higher at $125.91. NXT has returned 6.4% in the past month.

For Nextracker, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.89. This represents a change of -31% from what the company reported a year ago. Nextracker currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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