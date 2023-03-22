Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 131.3%. The bottom line also surged a whopping 184.6% from the fourth-quarter 2021 reported figure.

For 2022, the company reported earnings of $3.44 per share compared with earnings of $1.46 in 2021. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.74 by 25.5%.

Total Revenues

This solar cell manufacturer’s total revenues of $1,976.1 million came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top line improved a solid 47.1% from the $1,343.3 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in module shipments.

For 2022, the company reported total revenues of $6.98 billion compared with the year-ago total revenues of $4.37 billion. However, total revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.47 billion by 6.6%.

Canadian Solar Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Canadian Solar Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote

Operational Update

Solar module shipments in the quarter totaled 6.4 gigawatts (GW), higher than the guidance range of 6-6.3 GW. This includes 216 megawatts (MW) for the company's utility-scale solar power projects. Total module shipments increased 68% on a year-over-year basis.

Canadian Solar’s gross margin was 17.4% in the quarter toward the higher end of the guided range of 16-18%. Total operating expenses were $192.1 million, down 6.3% year over year.

Depreciation and amortization charges were $50 million, down from the $84 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2022, Canadian Solar’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $981.4 million, up from $869.8 million on Dec 31, 2021.

Long-term borrowings as of Dec 31, 2022 were $813.4 million, up from $523.6 million on Dec 31, 2021.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, Canadian Solar expects total module shipments in the range of 5.9-6.2 GW, including approximately 133 MW of module shipments for its projects. Total revenues are expected in the range of $1.6-$1.8 billion. The gross margin is expected between 18% and 20%.

For 2023, total module shipments are expected between 30 and 35 GW. Battery storage shipments are expected in the range of 1.8 gigawatt-hour (GWh)-2.0 GWh.

Total revenues are likely to be in the range of 8.5-9.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales is pegged at $9.92 billion, which lies above the higher end of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Canadian Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported a fourth-quarter 2022 loss of 7 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. However, the bottom line declined significantly from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.23 per share.

First Solar’s fourth-quarter net sales were $1,002.4 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $997 million by 0.5%. Also, the top line improved by 10.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $628.9 million, primarily due to increased module sales and the sale of the Luz del Norte project in Chile.

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share, which improved by a solid 106.8% from the 73 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 by 18.9%.

Enphase Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $724.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $704 million by 2.9%. The top line soared 75.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $412.7 million, driven by the strong demand for its Enphase Energy Systems.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.86 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 by 78.8%. The bottom line increased 160% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.10 per share.

SolarEdge’s fourth-quarter revenues of $890.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $875 million by 1.8%. The top line surged 61.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $551.9 million.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.