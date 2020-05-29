Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 by 20.7%.

Including one-time items, GAAP earnings came in at $1.84 per share in the quarter under reviewagainst loss of 29 cents in first-quarter 2019.

Total Revenues

This solar cell manufacturer’s total revenues of $825.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $795 million by 3.9%. The top line also improved a solid 70.3% from $484.7 million reported in first-quarter 2019. The top line exceeded theguidance of $780-$810 million.

The year-over-year improvement is attributable to solid module shipments and project sales.

Operational Update

Solar module shipments in the quarter totaled 2,214 megawatts (MW), which exceeded the mid-point of the guided range of 2.15-2.25 gigawatts (GW).This includes 253 MW for the company's utility-scale solar power projects. Module shipments increased 40.6% on a year- over-year basis.

Gross margin was 27% in the quarter, compared with 22.2% in the year-ago quarter. The upside was driven by increased contribution of higher margin project sales.

Total operating expenses were $109.8 million, up 8.9% year over year. The increase in operating costs in the reported quarter was due to higher general and administrative expenses as well as selling expenses.

Interest expenses were $19 million, down from $21.7 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $618.6 million, down from $668.7 million on Dec 31, 2019.

Long-term borrowings as of Mar 31,2020 were $665.8 million, up from $619.5 million on Dec 31, 2019.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2020, Canadian Solar expects shipments in the range of 2.5-2.7 GW. This guidance includes approximately 200 MW of shipments to its utility-scale solar power projects that may not be recognized as revenues in the second quarter. Total revenues are projected within $630-$680 million, while gross margin is expected in the band of 18.5-20.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $794.7 million, higher than the guided range.

For 2020, Canadian Solar still expects total module shipments in the range of 10-12 GW. However, in light of the uncertainty with respect to business conditions in the second half of 2020 due to COVID-19, Canadian Solar withdrew its earlier announced 2020 annual revenue guidance.

Zacks Rank

Canadian Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q1 Releases of Other Solar Players

Enphase Energy ENPH reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 18.8%. The bottom line surged a massive 375% from 8 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 by 14.2%. The bottom-line, however, surged 47.1% from 70 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

First Solar FSLR reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents by 254.2%. The bottom line also improvedfrom the year-ago quarter's loss of 64 cents per share.

