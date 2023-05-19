Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 147.9%. The bottom line also surged a whopping 750% from the first-quarter 2022 reported figure.

Total Revenues

This solar cell manufacturer’s total revenues of $1,701.3 million came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top line improved a solid 36% from the $1,250.3 million reported in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in module shipments.

Operational Update

Solar module shipments in the quarter totaled 6.1 gigawatts (GW), within the guidance range of 6-6.3 GW. This includes 90 megawatts (MW) for the company's utility-scale solar power projects. Total module shipments increased 66% on a year-over-year basis.

Canadian Solar’s gross margin was 18.7% in the quarter, within the guided range of 18-20%. Total operating expenses were $172 million, up 4.2% year over year.

Depreciation and amortization charges were $68 million, up from the $66 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2023, Canadian Solar’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $848 million, down from $981.4 million on Dec 31, 2022.

Long-term borrowings as of Mar 31, 2023 were $862.8 million, up from $813.4 million on Dec 31, 2022.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, Canadian Solar expects total module shipments in the range of 8.1-8.4 GW, including approximately 60 MW of module shipments for its projects. Total revenues are expected in the range of $2.4-$2.6 billion. The gross margin is expected between 18% and 20%.

For 2023, total module shipments are expected between 30 and 35 GW. Battery storage shipments are expected in the range of 1.8 gigawatt-hour (GWh)-2.0 GWh.

Total revenues are likely to be in the range of $9.0-$9.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales is pegged at $9.15 billion, lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Canadian Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. JKS reported first-quarter 2023 earnings per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) of $2.18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 earnings was pegged at 37 cents. The company reported earnings per ADS of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a significant improvement from the prior-year figure.

In the quarter under review, JinkoSolar’s total revenues of $3,396.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,302 million by 2.9%. The top line advanced 45.8% on a year-over-year basis due to an increase in solar module shipments.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 40 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 99 cents by 59.6%. However, the bottom line improved significantly from the prior-year quarter’s loss of 41 cents per share.

First Solar’s first-quarter net sales were $548 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $724 million by 23.7%. However, the top line improved by 49.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $367 million.

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, highlighting a solid 73.4% improvement from the 79 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 13.2%.

Enphase Energy’s first-quarter revenues of $726 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $723 million by 0.4%. The top line soared 64.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $441.3 million.

