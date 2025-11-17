Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Price Target Increased by 33.22% to 16.34

The average one-year price target for Canadian Solar (NasdaqGS:CSIQ) has been revised to $16.34 / share. This is an increase of 33.22% from the prior estimate of $12.27 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.64 to a high of $39.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 51.34% from the latest reported closing price of $33.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Solar. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSIQ is 0.19%, an increase of 22.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 26,047K shares. The put/call ratio of CSIQ is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,620K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,885K shares , representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,201K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares , representing an increase of 16.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 84.76% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,051K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares , representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 31.78% over the last quarter.

Shah Capital Management holds 1,686K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,881K shares , representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 2.63% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,285K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 30.13% over the last quarter.

