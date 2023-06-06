Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Monetizes Its Flagship Project in Japan

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ, as part of its project monetization strategy, recently sold its 100 megawatt-peak (MWp) Japan flagship megaproject, Azuma Kofuji, to boost its revenues from project monetization. Canadian Solar expects to realize revenues from monetization in the second quarter of 2023.

Benefits of the Deal

Canadian Solar is reaping dual benefits from the deal via project monetization and long-term operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the solar plant. The project, which boasts a capacity of 100 MWp, will involve O&M services for the plant after the transaction reaches fruition. This ensures the continuity of revenue flows from the project for CSIQ, even after monetization.

Also, Azuma Kofuji is one of the largest solar power plants in Japan, which will have extensive O&M service requirements. This allows Canadian Solar to generate higher revenues from its services, buoyed by the large scale of work involved.

Also, maintaining a large-scale project will bolster CSIQ’s prospects to ink more such deals in Japan and boost its financial returns. In the last reported quarter, Canadian Solar monetized nearly 5 megawatts (MW) of projects in Japan, which converted into $20 million in revenues, with a 36% gross margin.

As Canadian Solar has carved out a niche in developing and selling projects, it may continue to shine in the project monetization strategy like the latest one and generate income.

Global Solar Prospects

Solar energy is likely to continue to dominate the renewable energy space worldwide. Per the report from Allied Market Research, the global solar energy market is poised to witness a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Buoyed by such growth expectations, solar companies have been increasing their manufacturing capacity to meet increased product requirements. Canadian Solar aims to expand solar module, cell, solar wafer and ingot annual capacities to 75 gigawatts (GW), 60 GW, 50 GW and 50.4 GW, respectively, by March 2024. Other solar companies that are involved in scaling up manufacturing capacity are as follows:

SolarEdge SEDG, as part of manufacturing regionalization efforts, is expanding its manufacturing capabilities with a new manufacturing site in Mexico. The site is expected to finalize its ramp-up phase in the first half of 2023.

The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of SolarEdge is 33.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 13.1% in the past 60 days.

Enphase Energy ENPH is planning to open six manufacturing lines by the end of 2023, adding a quarterly capacity of 4.5 million microinverters. This will bring its total quarterly capacity to more than 10 million microinverters by the end of 2023.

Enphase boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 26%. ENPH shares have risen 11.9% in the past month.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR is planning to expand its manufacturing capacity by 11 GW by 2025. This includes its third manufacturing facility in the United States, which commenced its commercial operation in early 2023, and the first manufacturing facility in India, which should be operational by the second half of 2023.

First Solar is now projected to build its fourth manufacturing facility in Alabama in the United States. It is expected to commence operations in late 2024. Moreover, the company intends to expand its manufacturing footprint at its existing facilities in Ohio.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLR’s 2023 sales suggests a growth rate of 32.1% from the prior-year reported figure. First Solar shares have witnessed a stark improvement of 182.9% in the past year.

Price Movement

In a year, shares of Canadian Solar have soared 14.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.7%.



Zacks Rank

Canadian Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

