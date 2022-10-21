Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed at $30.31, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar wafers manufacturer had lost 20.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Canadian Solar as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 22, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 38.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.04 billion, up 66.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $7.7 billion, which would represent changes of +135.4% and +45.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Canadian Solar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Canadian Solar is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Canadian Solar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 41.07, which means Canadian Solar is trading at a discount to the group.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CSIQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



