Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $37.50, moving +1.38% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar wafers manufacturer had lost 13.17% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Canadian Solar as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 21, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 94.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.84 billion, up 20.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Canadian Solar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Canadian Solar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Canadian Solar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.63.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.