Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $35.90, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.96% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar wafers manufacturer had gained 17.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

CSIQ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CSIQ to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 106.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $860.54 million, up 13.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $3.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.72% and +10.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSIQ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CSIQ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CSIQ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.23.

We can also see that CSIQ currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CSIQ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

