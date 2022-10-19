Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $30.58, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar wafers manufacturer had lost 18.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.76%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Canadian Solar as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.04 billion, up 66.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $7.7 billion, which would represent changes of +135.4% and +45.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Canadian Solar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Canadian Solar is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Solar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.71.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.