Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Builds First Manufacturing Base in the US

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ recently announced that it is building its first manufacturing facility in the United States for producing solar photovoltaic modules (PV). The company has picked up Mesquite, TX, as the location for its first-ever manufacturing base in the nation.

Details of the Manufacturing Facility

The PV module facility, which boasts an investment of $250 million, has a manufacturing capacity of 5 gigawatts (GW) annually, which corresponds to nearly 20,000 high-power modules per day. Canadian Solar expects to reach the commercial operation of this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility by the end of 2023.

Rationale Behind the Addition

The renewable energy market of the United States is rapidly growing, buoyed by its aim to phase out fossil fuels and become more energy-efficient. Among other renewable sources, solar is dominating the energy mix, mainly due to its cost efficiency coupled with various incentives and benefits that come with its installation.

Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the U.S. solar energy market is poised to witness a CAGR of 17.32% over the 2022-2027 period. This growth forecast indicates that there is enough room for solar players in the industry to capitalize on the increasing demand and witness potential gains.

In particular, the demand for solar components that boast cutting-edge technology and ease the process of installation is gaining traction. As a result, solar modules that form an integral part of any solar project witness intensified demand.

In such a scenario, Canadian Solar’s recent production enhancement strategy seems prudent, with the company aiming at tapping the benefits of the aforementioned demand for solar modules.

Peer Strategy

To reap the benefits of the growing solar demand, apart from CSIQ, solar companies that are strengthening their manufacturing capabilities are as follows:

SolarEdge SEDG: As part of its manufacturing regionalization efforts, SolarEdge is expanding its manufacturing capabilities with a new manufacturing site in Mexico. The site is expected to finalize its ramp-up phase in the first half of 2023.

The long-term earnings growth rate of SolarEdge is 33.4%. Shares of SEDG have returned 9.2% in the past month.

Enphase Energy ENPH: The company is planning to open six manufacturing lines by the end of 2023, adding a quarterly capacity of 4.5 million microinverters. This will bring its total quarterly capacity to more than 10 million microinverters by the end of 2023.

Enphase boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 24.7%. ENPH shares have risen 6.4% in the past month.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR: The company is planning to expand its manufacturing capacity by 11 GW by 2025. This includes its third manufacturing facility in the United States, which commenced its commercial operation in early 2023, and the first manufacturing facility in India, which should be operational by the second half of 2023.

First Solar is now projected to build its fourth manufacturing facility in Alabama in the United States. It is expected to commence operations in late 2024. Moreover, the company intends to expand its manufacturing footprint at its existing facilities in Ohio.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLR’s 2023 sales suggests a growth rate of 32.1% from the prior-year reported figure. First Solar shares have witnessed a stark improvement of 211% in the past year.

Price Movement

In a year, shares of Canadian Solar have soared 29.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 12.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Canadian Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.