Canadian Solar Completes Review Of Strategic Alternatives - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) announced Monday that a special committee of independent directors of the Company, with the assistance of outside financial and legal advisors, has completed a review of strategic alternatives available to the Company.

Following the review, the board of directors of the Company decided to pursue a listing of the Company's Modules and System Solutions (MSS) business on either the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR market) or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's ChiNext Market.

The listing of the MSS business includes the shares of Canadian Solar's principal China subsidiary and overseas sales subsidiaries.

Meanwhile, the company remains committed to its NASDAQ listing. For this purpose, the Company will continue to seek capital partnerships with long-term investors looking for opportunities to deploy capital in clean, profitable and countercyclical solar energy infrastructure investments, either through public or private investment vehicles.

