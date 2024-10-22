Canadian Solar calls Trina Solar patent infringement suit ‘frivolous’

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) issued the following comment: “On October 8, 2024, Trina Solar Co., a Chinese competitor of Canadian Solar, filed a complaint for patent infringement in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware lawsuit against three of the company’s U.S. subsidiaries. The suit alleges that the subsidiaries are directly or indirectly infringing on two U.S. patents held by Trina relating to tunnel oxide passivated contact solar photovoltaic module technology. As one of the largest solar product manufacturers in the world, Canadian Solar manufactures and sells many different types of solar products, including TOPCon solar modules, to customers both in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Canadian Solar has itself filed and received thousands of patents in various jurisdictions for solar cells and related technologies.” “Canadian Solar respects and takes very seriously its own intellectual property rights and those of third parties. In our view, this is a frivolous lawsuit, and we expect the court will find that our proprietary TOPCon technology does not infringe on the patents claimed by Trina,” remarked Adam Walters, General Counsel, Americas for Canadian Solar’s Modules and Systems Solutions business. Canadian Solar will continue to deliver high quality solar products in the United States and globally, as it has for more than 20 years since its founding in Guelph, Canada.

